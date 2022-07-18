Boy, 17, seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.
About 5:45 p.m., the teen was approached by a person who opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
