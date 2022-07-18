The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 18, 2022
Boy, 17, seriously wounded in Lawndale shooting

About 5:45 p.m., the teen was approached by a person who opened fire, striking him in the hip, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Eight people were shot, two fatally Jan. 27, 2022 in Chicago.

A teen boy was shot July 18, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file

A 17-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 5:45 p.m., the teen was approached by a person who opened fire, striking him in the hip, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

