Saturday, July 2, 2022
Man shot to death in South Chicago

The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death early Saturday in South Chicago on the Far South Side.

The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

No one was in custody.

