Man shot to death in South Chicago

A man was shot to death early Saturday in South Chicago on the Far South Side.
The man, 30, was in the 9000 block of South Escanaba Avenue about 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, officials said.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
Jalen Vales, 27, was charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery of a peace officer.
Lance Lynn threw six scoreless innings in his best start of season. The Sox benefitted from Giants reliever Camilo Doval’s error in the ninth that allowed Gavin Sheets to reach base.
All three victims were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
The pedestrian was struck by a train at the Glen of North Glenview Train Station, 2301 Lehigh Avenue,