14-year-old boy found shot to death in Woodlawn

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side early Thursday.
Officers found the boy lying on the ground in the 1000 block of East Marquette Road about 12:15 a.m., Chicago police said.
Prince M. Cashaw was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Witnesses told officers they saw a blue minivan flee the scene, officials said. A weapon was recovered and no one was in custody.
Man fired single shot that wounded girlfriend, killed her stepdad after night of drinking and drugs: prosecutors
Pedro Flores, star witness against El Chapo, tells judge feds gave his wife immunity against prosecution
Evanston police appeal to public as they search for gunman who seriously wounded 13-year-old girl during backyard party
The Latest
Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008.
Man fired single shot that wounded girlfriend, killed her stepdad after night of drinking and drugs: prosecutors
Prosecutors said Jorge Espana drank alcohol, ingested cannabis and took psychedelic mushrooms before the shooting in Back of the Yards.
Members of Local 150 of International Union of Operating Engineers ratify a three-year agreement with three companies that produce construction material.
The child, Kyaira Montgomery, was forced into a silver 2021 Honda Insight by the suspect, Shaina Davis, 31, Tuesday morning, police said in the alert.
Commissioner Kevin Warren also said the Big Ten is in the process of finalizing a new media rights deal. He dodged questions about what it could be worth, but some projections have the Big Ten in position to pay out about $100 million in revenue annually to its schools.