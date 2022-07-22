The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 22, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Driver shot, 1-year-old boy hurt by shattered glass in Lawndale attack

The man was driving in the 2900 block of West Lexington Thursday night when someone shot at his car from a silver Nissan Maxima, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and a 1-year-old boy was hurt by flying glass when someone fired at their car Thursday in Lawndale.

The man, 26, was driving in the 2900 block of West Lexington about 8:15 p.m.when someone shot at his car from a silver Nissan Maxima, Chicago police said.

The man was hit several times and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. The child was taken to the same hospital with injuries from shattered glass.

Another boy, 6, was also in the car but was not hurt, police said.

No arrests have been made.

