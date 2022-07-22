Driver shot, 1-year-old boy hurt by shattered glass in Lawndale attack

A man was shot and a 1-year-old boy was hurt by flying glass when someone fired at their car Thursday in Lawndale.

The man, 26, was driving in the 2900 block of West Lexington about 8:15 p.m.when someone shot at his car from a silver Nissan Maxima, Chicago police said.

The man was hit several times and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said. The child was taken to the same hospital with injuries from shattered glass.

Another boy, 6, was also in the car but was not hurt, police said.

No arrests have been made.

