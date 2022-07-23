19-year-old charged with West Englewood murder

A 19-year-old man was charged with murder Saturday following a fatal shooting earlier this month in West Englewood.
Jovan Johnson, 19, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Darion Devon Ross, according to Chicago police.
Ross, 26, was shot to death on July 1. He was outside about 5:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue when someone walked up and shot him in the arm and head, police said previously. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Police didn’t release additional details about the attack. Johnson was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing Saturday afternoon.
