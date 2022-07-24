The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

16-year-old boy fatally shot in Washington Park

The teen was near a parking lot Sunday evening when he was struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday evening in Washington Park.

The teen was near a parking lot around 6 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Indiana when someone shot him in the abdomen, Chicago Police said.

He was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and later pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

