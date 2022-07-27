The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man dies after Monday shooting in Humboldt Park

Shawn Dontell Brown, 31, was shot several times in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, authorities say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
ambulance.jpeg

File photo

A man died after he was shot Monday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Shawn Dontell Brown, 31, was shot several times in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Chicago police said a car drove up and someone inside began shooting around 1:20 p.m.

Brown was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m., authorities said. No arrests were announced.

