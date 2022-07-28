Woman charged in January murder at South Loop home
Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Lyons after she was identified as a participant in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said.
A woman has been charged with killing a man in January inside a home in the South Loop.
Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Lyons after she was identified as a participant in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said.
Vallianatos, 56, was found shot to death inside a home in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
Witnesses told officers they heard a struggle in the man’s apartment before the officers arrived, police said.
Martin was expected in court later Thursday on a murder charge.
The Latest
How does our former president compare to other famous traitors?
The man, 25, was outside about 1:10 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said.
Paramedics responded about 3:40 a.m., the Dolton Fire Department said.
For travelers who have dietary restrictions or food allergies, taking a trip can be manageable with some thought and planning.
Two people were fatally shot about five minutes apart on the South and Near West Sides.