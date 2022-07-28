Woman charged in January murder at South Loop home

A woman has been charged with killing a man in January inside a home in the South Loop.

Chrystal Martin, 28, was arrested Wednesday in Lyons after she was identified as a participant in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said.

Vallianatos, 56, was found shot to death inside a home in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Witnesses told officers they heard a struggle in the man’s apartment before the officers arrived, police said.

Martin was expected in court later Thursday on a murder charge.

