Sunday, July 3, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man grazed by bullet less than half a mile from scene of fatal shooting days earlier in Chinatown

Days earlier, a shootout between two people left a woman dead and two others wounded, including one of the alleged gunmen, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police tape at a crime scene.

A man was grazed by a bullet July 3, 2022 less than half a mile from the scene of a fatal shooting days earlier.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was grazed by a bullet early Sunday less than half a mile from the scene of a fatal shooting that left a woman killed and two others wounded days earlier in Chinatown.

The man, 18, was standing outside in the 2300 block of South Archer Avenue about 3:30 a.m. when he heard several people arguing nearby followed by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a graze wound to the head, officials said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Days earlier, a shootout between two people left a woman dead and two others wounded, including one of the alleged gunmen, according to police.

The shootout happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue when a 38-year-old man and another person began firing at each other, police said.

During the shooting, two women — ages 24 and 42 — were struck by errant gunfire, police said. The younger woman was later pronounced dead at Stroger.

The alleged 38-year-old shooter suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks and was listed in critical condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, officials said. The second gunman fled and was not taken into custody.

Police initially said the 38-year-old was taken into custody at the hospital, but on Saturday updated their statement to say “at the moment there are no offenders in custody and no one is being questioned by area detectives... The investigation remains ongoing.”

