Saturday, July 30, 2022
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side

They were in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when a black sedan drove by and two people fired gunshots, striking all three of them.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape is stretched around the front of a home where a man was shot on May 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago police have added more than 1,000 officers to the streets over the Memorial Day weekend.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the Far South Side.

They were stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black Sedan pulled up and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital. She was listed in critical condition, police said.

Another man, 22, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

