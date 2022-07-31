16-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:35 p.m., the teen was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when someone inside a black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

