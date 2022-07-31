The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 31, 2022
16-year-old boy shot in East Garfield Park

About 8:35 p.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when someone inside a black SUV opened fire.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 16-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 8:35 p.m., the teen was standing on a sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when someone inside a black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

No one was in custody.

