The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

He was shot about 12:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park
Police tape at a crime scene.

A person was fatally shot July 5, 2022 on the West Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Charles Triplett, 24, was shot about 12:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
Gunman injured after victim returned fire Tuesday in East Side, police say
9-year-old girl dies after pulled from Lake Michigan in Indiana
7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago
Woman killed Monday in Bronzeville hit and run, police say
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot and paralyzed moments after helping alleged gunman during fight outside Beverly bar
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 13. 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
merlin_106953812.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Despite WNBA All-Star Weekend shortfalls, Sky believe the event has strength to stand alone
The players’ general perspective on the league’s 18th annual All-Star Game was positive, with many saying it was the best in WNBA history. Sky CEO/president Adam Fox said the organization is open and interested in hosting again.
By Annie Costabile
 
Candace Parker, celebrating with Emma Meesseman, scored 20 of her 31 points in the first half Tuesday night against the Dream at Wintrust Arena.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker doesn’t want to talk retirement, but expresses confidence in future stars like Rhyne Howard
Tuesday night, the Sky held Howard to seven points in their 90-75 win over the Dream. Meanwhile, Parker had 20 first-half points. She finished with a double-double and a season-high 31 points.
By Annie Costabile
 
The Cubs’ Willson Contreras and Braves’ William Contreras are set to become the first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game in almost two decades.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras on All-Star Game with brother William: ‘That was our dream’
The 2022 All-Star Game will mark the first time the brothers have played on the same team in their professional careers.
By Maddie Lee
 
Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning Tuesday night. He pitched 5 2⁄3 scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 2.30.
White Sox
Dylan Cease pitches like an All-Star in White Sox’ 7-0 win over Guardians
Dylan Cease pitched 5 2⁄3 innings of scoreless ball with nine strikeouts.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 