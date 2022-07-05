Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.
Charles Triplett, 24, was shot about 12:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead, officials said.
No one was in custody.
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
The Latest
The players’ general perspective on the league’s 18th annual All-Star Game was positive, with many saying it was the best in WNBA history. Sky CEO/president Adam Fox said the organization is open and interested in hosting again.
Candace Parker doesn’t want to talk retirement, but expresses confidence in future stars like Rhyne Howard
Tuesday night, the Sky held Howard to seven points in their 90-75 win over the Dream. Meanwhile, Parker had 20 first-half points. She finished with a double-double and a season-high 31 points.
The 2022 All-Star Game will mark the first time the brothers have played on the same team in their professional careers.
Dylan Cease pitched 5 2⁄3 innings of scoreless ball with nine strikeouts.