Man fatally shot in West Garfield Park

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Charles Triplett, 24, was shot about 12:35 p.m. in the 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead, officials said.

No one was in custody.

