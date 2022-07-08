Multiple people wounded in West Side drive-by shooting

Four people were shot in the West Side late Thursday night.
Three men and one woman were standing outside in the 2800 block West Polk Street when someone opened fire on them from a dark colored Dodge Charger at around 10 p.m., Chicago police said.
The vehicle then fled southbound on California Avenue. All four victims were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital.
Three of the victims are in good condition: a woman, 32, who was shot in the leg; a man, 59, who was shot in the knee; and a man, 39, who was shot in arm. A fourth victim, a 50-year-old man, was shot in the torso and leg and is in serious condition, police said.
No arrests have been made.
After Highland Park massacre, Illinois Democrats vow sweeping aim at guns: ‘Everything has to be on the table’
Highland Park suspect’s gun collection allegedly included foldable rifle its maker says ‘picks up where handguns leave off’
Highland Park parade shooting has left 8-year-old Cooper Roberts in dire condition, his spinal cord severed
The Latest
Korchinski, the seventh overall pick, is a puck-moving offensive defenseman. Nazar, the 13th pick, is a dynamic-skating center. Rinzel, the 25th pick, is a long-term project defenseman.
In a crazy night at the NHL draft, the Hawks traded DeBrincat to the Senators and Dach to the Canadiens, respectively, for a combined five picks. They later acquired goalie Petr Mrazek and another pick from the Maple Leafs.
The teams combined to hit five home runs, including two by Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
Emma Meesseman, who had 20 points, joins Kahleah Copper, Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot as All-Stars.