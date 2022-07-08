The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Man killed in Chatham shooting

No arrests have been made.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot May 30, 2022.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Friday in Chatham on the South Side.

He was found with a gunshot wound to his face about 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said.

The 35-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

