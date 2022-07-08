Man killed in Chatham shooting

A man was fatally shot Friday in Chatham on the South Side.
He was found with a gunshot wound to his face about 12:05 a.m. in the 800 block of East 80th Street, Chicago police said.
The 35-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests have been made.
The Latest
The weekend began with fireworks, but two mass shootings on the Fourth of July in Chicago and Highland Park quickly turned celebrations into investigations and greiving as communities begin to heal.
Vignettes or snapshots of fishing, hiking and sightseeing in western Colorado, a different space for a flatlander.
Abe suffered major damage to his heart, along with two neck wounds that damaged an artery. He never regained his vital signs, hospital officials said.
“The show’s DNA remains intact. This is evolution, not mutation,” says co-host Alton Brown.
Every year, 36 million adults over 65 suffer a fall in the United States, with more than three million ending up in an emergency room, over 800,000 needing hospitalization and 32,000 dying.