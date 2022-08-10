The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 10, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

8-month-old girl returned safely after she was taken from home in Irving Park

A 17-year-old girl said she was forced to put the infant in a carseat after a person she knew kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street and struck her in the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.

An infant was taken from a home Aug. 9, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file photo

An 8-month-old girl was returned safely after she was taken from a home in Irving Park on the Northwest Side Tuesday night, in what police called a domestic altercation.

A 17-year-old girl said she was forced to put the infant in a carseat after a person she knew kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street around 9:35 p.m. and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.

The infant was returned to the home by a neighbor and appeared to be unharmed, police said. She was taken to Swedish Hospital as a precaution.

The girl refused medical attention at the scene and the suspect fled with the infant, police said.

