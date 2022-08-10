8-month-old girl returned safely after she was taken from home in Irving Park
A 17-year-old girl said she was forced to put the infant in a carseat after a person she knew kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street and struck her in the head, police said.
An 8-month-old girl was returned safely after she was taken from a home in Irving Park on the Northwest Side Tuesday night, in what police called a domestic altercation.
A 17-year-old girl said she was forced to put the infant in a carseat after a person she knew kicked in the door of a home in the 3800 block of North Richmond Street around 9:35 p.m. and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.
The infant was returned to the home by a neighbor and appeared to be unharmed, police said. She was taken to Swedish Hospital as a precaution.
The girl refused medical attention at the scene and the suspect fled with the infant, police said.
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts, 8, to spend several weeks at rehab center before returning to school
The Latest
The Black, Southern cuisine that the Harvey-raised chef learned at home has made Hyde Park’s Virtue the hottest spot on the South Side and made him a success on “Top Chef.”
In one of the attacks, a man was shot in North Kenwood after confronting three men trying to steal his car.
The man, 37, was arguing with a woman on the train when they exited onto the platform at the Fullerton stop and the woman stabbed him twice in the neck, police said.
The boy ran home and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.
He apologized profusely, but the shock and hurt still linger, and maybe confronting him or confiding in a family member would help.