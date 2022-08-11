Car stolen with dogs inside in River North

Awoman’s carwasstolenwith two dogs inside in River North on Thursday afternoon.

The woman, 33, parked her black SUV with the dogs inside the vehicle in the 700 block of North Wells Street before entering a nearby store, Chicago police said.

After exiting the store, she noticed someone getting into her vehicle and taking off with the two dogs, a Maltese and a Schitzu, still inside, police said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Wells Street, police said.

No other information was immediately available.