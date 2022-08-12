Man found shot to death in Ashburn alley

A man was found shot to death in an alley early Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.
The man, 21, was discovered about 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported.
