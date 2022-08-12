The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Man found shot to death in Ashburn alley

The man, 21, was discovered about 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman, whose age is unknown, was found dead Monday, Aug. 8 in an alley in the Roseland neighborhood.

A man, 21, was found shot to death Aug. 12, 2022 in an alley in Ashburn.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was found shot to death in an alley early Friday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the South Side.

The man, 21, was discovered about 1:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 79th Street with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

