‘I see every day my son dying.’ Mother pleads for help finding driver of Jeep who struck her 5-year-old son

Misbah Khan cried out as she pointed to the street in front of her home where her 5-year-old son was killed after wandering into traffic.

“I see every day my son dying,” she said, her husband gently holding her as they stood in the doorway. “I can see every day, I can see every day, the same thing.”

Khan pleaded for help from anyone with information or video of the accident Wednesday night that claimed the life of Taha Khan, who was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokémon theme.

Taha walked out the front door of his home in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. as his father was talking to a neighbor in the backyard, according to police.

The boy went into the street and was hit by a red Jeep that then fled the scene, police said. Taha was knocked into traffic and was hit by a Volvo.

The driver of the Volvo stopped and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Francis Health Center, where he died six and a half hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

“He’s not responding, we called his name, other people gave him CPR,” Misbah Khan told reporters. “I’m just panicking, just praying, ‘Please come ambulance, please come.’

“A miracle can happen, I know,” she remembers thinking. “He came back at the hospital for a bit.”

Chicago police have not released any details about the Jeep, including photos or video. The Khans said neighbors on their block may have captured the Jeep on their surveillance cameras.

“If they have any cameras, please check them,” Khan said. “Check every one.”

Khan said finding the driver could save other lives. “That person has to learn a lesson. If we can save one human life,” she said.