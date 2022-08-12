The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

‘I see every day my son dying.’ Mother pleads for help finding driver of Jeep who struck her 5-year-old son

Taha Khan was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokémon theme.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
SHARE ‘I see every day my son dying.’ Mother pleads for help finding driver of Jeep who struck her 5-year-old son
Taha_Khan.png

Taha Khan

Family photo courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Misbah Khan cried out as she pointed to the street in front of her home where her 5-year-old son was killed after wandering into traffic.

“I see every day my son dying,” she said, her husband gently holding her as they stood in the doorway. “I can see every day, I can see every day, the same thing.”

Khan pleaded for help from anyone with information or video of the accident Wednesday night that claimed the life of Taha Khan, who was weeks from turning 6 and was looking forward to a party with a Pokémon theme.

Taha walked out the front door of his home in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. as his father was talking to a neighbor in the backyard, according to police.

The boy went into the street and was hit by a red Jeep that then fled the scene, police said. Taha was knocked into traffic and was hit by a Volvo.

The driver of the Volvo stopped and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to St. Francis Health Center, where he died six and a half hours later, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

“He’s not responding, we called his name, other people gave him CPR,” Misbah Khan told reporters. “I’m just panicking, just praying, ‘Please come ambulance, please come.’

“A miracle can happen, I know,” she remembers thinking. “He came back at the hospital for a bit.”

Chicago police have not released any details about the Jeep, including photos or video. The Khans said neighbors on their block may have captured the Jeep on their surveillance cameras.

“If they have any cameras, please check them,” Khan said. “Check every one.”

Khan said finding the driver could save other lives. “That person has to learn a lesson. If we can save one human life,” she said.

Related

Next Up In Crime
Gunman shot by Chicago police after altercation in Back of the Yards, officials say
R. Kelly trial judge in Chicago once acquitted lawyer now representing Kelly co-defendant
14 people — including 6 teens — wounded by gunfire Thursday across Chicago
Man found shot to death in Ashburn alley
What to know about R. Kelly’s new Chicago trial
Car stolen with dogs inside in River North
The Latest
A holographic Harry Caray sang during the seventh inning stretch of Thursday’s Field of Dreams game.
Cubs
Harry Caray, Ray Liotta receive Field of Dreams tributes
Caray, who died in 1998, was brought back in the form of a hologram during the seventh inning stretch in Thursday’s game.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
MLB At Field Of Dreams: Chicago Cubs v Cincinnati Reds
Cubs
A little late for a ‘Dreams’ state
Cubs-Reds at Field of Dreams Stadium didn’t hook a grouchy grinch at first, but in the end it delivered.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Justin Fields will play in Saturday’s preseason game.
Bears
Questions the Bears need answered in their preseason opener
While we wonder whether the Chiefs’ new quarterbacks coach will ask mentor Andy Reid to dial up something special against his former team Saturday, we present questions the Bears must answer in their preseason opener:
By Patrick Finley
 
File photo of gulls on Lake Calumet. Credit: Dale Bowman
Outdoors
Meet the angler whose tip led to finding a Lake Calumet silver carp & ways to report such sightings
Cody Bertrand’s sighting while practicing for an Angler’s Choice tournament on Lake Calumet led to the finding and removal a 22-pound silver carp; plus a primer on what to do in such cases.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was found dead Feb. 21, 2022 at Columbia College Chicago.
Crime
Gunman shot by Chicago police after altercation in Back of the Yards, officials say
The person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 