Saturday, August 13, 2022
Man, 19, found shot to death in North Lawndale

He was found at 5:17 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street with a gunshot wound to the chest.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 19-year-old man was found dead slain early Saturday in North Lawndale.

He was located unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:17 a.m. outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

