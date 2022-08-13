62-year-old man among 4 killed in Chicago shootings since Friday evening; 9 others wounded

At least 13 people have been shot in separate attacks since Friday evening across Chicago, including two men fatally shot in their vehicles about three miles apart on the South Side and an additional two men killed within an hour of each other early Saturday.



A 38-year-old man was driving westbound about 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights when a man opened fire from a sidewalk, according to Chicago police. The driver was shot multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died.

About a half-hour later, around 11:10 p.m., a 62-year-old man was fatally shot in Englewood. He was in a vehicle at a stop sign in the 800 block of West 71st Street when he was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Early Saturday, a man was found shot to death in North Lawndale. The man, 19, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 5:17 a.m. outside in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Then, just after 6 a.m., a 28-year-old man was killed and another wounded in the Roseland neighborhood. They were walking together in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when a person walked up and shot the 28-year-old in the arm. He died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A bullet grazed the other man’s head, but he declined treatment, police said.

In non-fatal attacks, a teenage girl and two other people were injured in a shooting about 9 p.m. Friday in East Garfield Park. The 17-year-old, a 20-year-old woman and a man, 21, were in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone inside a black car fired shots, police said. The teen was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The woman was struck in the face and the man suffered a gunshot wound to the body. Both were transported to the same hospital in fair condition.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, a woman was shot inside a vehicle in River North. The woman, 19, was in the 100 block of West Ohio Street when she heard gunshots and realized she’d been hit in the back, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

At least four other people have been wounded, two critically, by gunfire since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago, according to police. No arrests have been reported in any of the attacks.

Last weekend, at least 58 people were shot in Chicago, nine of them fatally.

