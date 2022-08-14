The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 14, 2022
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting, ensuing crash on I-88

One man died and three other people were injured about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when they were shot and their vehicle crashed on Interstate 88 in Oak Brook, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed and three other people were injured in an expressway shooting and ensuing crash in Oak Brook early Sunday morning, police said.

A vehicle carrying four people was driving eastbound about 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 88 near York Road when someone inside another vehicle fired gunshots at them, according to preliminary details, Illinois State Police said.

The vehicle struck by gunfire then crashed, police said.

A man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said. Another man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds prior to police arrival. Two other people — a man and a woman — suffered injuries from the vehicle crash and were treated at a hospital. None of their ages were available.

No arrests were reported. State police are investigating the shooting, and no other information is available, police said.

