3 wounded in Albany Park shooting

Three men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

They were shot while standing in an alley about 2:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Troy Street, Chicago police said.

One of them, a 24-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 19-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, police said. Both were stabilized, but their conditions weren’t released.

No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

