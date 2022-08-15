3 wounded in Albany Park shooting

Three men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Monday afternoon in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
They were shot while standing in an alley about 2:05 p.m. in the 5000 block of North Troy Street, Chicago police said.
One of them, a 24-year-old man, was shot multiple times and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
A 32-year-old man was shot in the groin and a 19-year-old man was struck in the shoulder, police said. Both were stabilized, but their conditions weren’t released.
No one was in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
