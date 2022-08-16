The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

The man, 32, was shot in the back about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
Cook County health officials reported the first probable case of monkeypox June 25, 2022 in suburban Forest Park.

A man died Aug. 16, 2022, after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

File photo

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
Jury of 8 women, 4 men selected to decide R. Kelly’s fate in latest Chicago trial
‘I knew I would die.’ Woman recounts ‘Playpen’ boating accident near Oak Street Beach that severed her feet
Woman, man killed in murder-suicide at Ravenswood home, autopsy finds
Boy, 13, seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
Man, 76, charged with sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl at Montrose Harbor
The Latest
White Sox manager Tony La Russa
White Sox
White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he didn’t hear fan telling him to use pinch runner
“Make his day, tell him I heard him,” La Russa said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
BEARS_081422_63.JPG
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 229: On Ro, Teven and another preseason game
Teven Jenkins is a starter? Roquan Smith has a mystery agent? And how will Justin Fields fare against the Seahawks? The Sun-Times’ Patrick Finley, Jason Lieser and Mark Potash break it down.
By Sun-Times staff
 
1659584131767439.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police investigating racist, homophobic posts by someone claiming to be a cop. ‘I hope the department knows I am posting here’
The person making the posts bragged on 4chan, a website regarded as a hotbed for racism and extremism, about profiling people and being involved in two on-duty shootings.
By Tom Schuba
 
A nearly empty sidewalk on North Michigan in Magnificent Mile, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Other Views
Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater
Great streets are more than just a building address and six lanes of through traffic. They are extensions of our urban public life and important places in themselves.
By Philip Enquist
 
Safaa Zarzour, president of the Islamic Society of North America, speaks at a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at the Downtown Islamic Center.
News
Islamic Society of North America’s annual convention returns in person
The 59th annual convention will be held Sept. 2-5 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont.
By Jordan Perkins
 