Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park

A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:05 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.

