4 people shot in front yard of home in Back of the Yards

Four people were shot early Friday while standing in the front yard of a home in the Back of the Yards.

The four were attacked about 12:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.



A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and transported to the same hospital in good condition.

Another woman, 41, was struck in the buttocks. She was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A man, 28, was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No one was in custody.

