4 people shot in front yard of home in Back of the Yards

Four people were shot early Friday while standing in the front yard of a home in the Back of the Yards.
The four were attacked about 12:10 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Green Street, Chicago police said.
- A 17-year-old girl was grazed in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
- A 28-year-old woman was shot in the face and transported to the same hospital in good condition.
- Another woman, 41, was struck in the buttocks. She was transported to the hospital in good condition.
- A man, 28, was taken to Mercy Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
No one was in custody.
