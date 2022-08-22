The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 22, 2022
6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested

The child was in a restroom stall at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when the person entered the stall around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a River North McDonald’s restroom over the weekend, then fought with a security guard, police said.

The suspect then battered a store guard who intervened, police said. The suspect also resisted officers who arrived and placed him into custody.

The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The guard refused medical treatment.

Charges have not been announced.

