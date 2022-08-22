6-year-old boy sexually abused in River North McDonald’s restroom, person arrested
The child was in a restroom stall at the restaurant in the 600 block of North Clark Street when the person entered the stall around 6 p.m. Saturday, police said.
A person sexually abused a 6-year-old boy in a River North McDonald’s restroom over the weekend, then fought with a security guard, police said.
The suspect then battered a store guard who intervened, police said. The suspect also resisted officers who arrived and placed him into custody.
The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. The guard refused medical treatment.
Charges have not been announced.
