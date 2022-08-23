The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 people wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

A woman, 40, and a man, 48, were in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone in a passing black sedan opened fire, Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 people wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park
A 17-year-old boy was shot September 26, 2021 in Washington Heights.

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in West Garfield Park.

A woman, 40, and a man, 48, were in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone in a passing black sedan opened fire, Chicago police.

The woman was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Witnesses saw the gunman fire at another man but he drove away and it was not known if he was hit, police said.

The sedan fled onto the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway, police said. No one was in custody.

The shooting occurred about two miles north from where a man was shot to death about 30 minutes earlier, according to police. The man, 33, was sitting in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue when three people approached and fired more than 20 rounds. The attackers fled in a blue truck.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot to death in South Chicago
7-year-old boy among 3 shot in Englewood
R. Kelly child pornography trial turns to conspiracy to hide sex tapes
Man shot to death while sitting in back seat of car in Little Village
Witness struggles as R. Kelly trial turns to alleged early-2000s cover-up
Teenage boy, woman injured in Woodlawn drive-by shooting
The Latest
Sun_Times.png
Crime
Man shot to death in South Chicago
He was found on a sidewalk in the 2500 block of East 84th Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.
Crime
7-year-old boy among 3 shot in Englewood
They were in a car headed west in the 7400 block of South Loomis Boulevard about 5:45 p.m. Monday when another car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pablo Kinderman played video games on a nationally ranked high school team before turning professional.
Suburban Chicago
This gaming center is a training ground for internet athletes now dominating esports from suburban Chicago
Inside Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, gamers hone their craft in their hunt for college scholarships, prize money in the millions and pro careers.
By WBEZ Chicago
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband does nothing to save failing marriage
He’s in charge of scheduling therapy to rebuild the relationship but hasn’t bothered.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson (11th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being sentenced July 6 to four months in federal prison.
Washington Federal Bank Investigation
Former Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson reports to prison
The onetime Chicago City Council member from Bridgeport was found guilty in February of two counts of lying to regulators and five counts of filing false income tax returns.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 