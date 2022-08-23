2 people wounded in drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in West Garfield Park.

A woman, 40, and a man, 48, were in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street about 9:50 p.m. when someone in a passing black sedan opened fire, Chicago police.

The woman was shot in the torso and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Witnesses saw the gunman fire at another man but he drove away and it was not known if he was hit, police said.

The sedan fled onto the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway, police said. No one was in custody.

The shooting occurred about two miles north from where a man was shot to death about 30 minutes earlier, according to police. The man, 33, was sitting in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue when three people approached and fired more than 20 rounds. The attackers fled in a blue truck.

