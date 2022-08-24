The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 2 wounded when gunman fires at their cars in Washington Heights

The shooting happened in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street Tuesday afternoon.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
police_lights19.png

One man was killed and two other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire at their cars Tuesday afternoon in Washington Heights on the South Side.

The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. when someone in another car fired shots in the 9200 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

Another man, 29, and a woman, 38, were hospitalized in fair condition, each with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center and the woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests were reported.

