The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 25, 2022
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 8 wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday

Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two Chicago Police officers walk away from Schurz High School while a detective walks to the school after 4 teens were shot in a drive-by outside the high school in the 4300 block of West Addison Street in the Old Irving Park neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

A person was killed and eight others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

  • A woman was killed and another was wounded Wednesday night in Little Village on the West Side. The women, 24 and 22, were standing outside in the 2700 block of South Homan Avenue when they were shot around 8:20 p.m., Chicago police said. The younger woman was shot multiple times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The older woman was struck in the buttocks and abdomen and was also taken to Mount Sinai, officials said. She was listed in good condition.
  • Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by attack outside an ice cream shop across the street from Schurz High School on the Northwest Side Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just before dismissal on the third day of classes in the new school year. The teens were in the patio area of the shop in the 4300 block of West Addison Street when a dark-colored SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire around 2:45 p.m., police said. A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face and neck and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital. He was listed in critical condition. The three other victims were taken to hospitals in good condition: another 15-year-old boy with a back wound, a 17-year-old boy whose leg was grazed and an 18-year-old man with a leg wound.
  • Two men were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side. The men, both 33, opened fire on each other about 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of West 71st Street, police said. Both were taken to hospitals with wounds that weren’t considered life-threatening. One of the men, who approached the other before shooting, was taken into custody, officials said.

At least one other person was shot in Chicago Wednesday.

