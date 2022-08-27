Man killed on front porch of Chatham home
A resident of the home found the man, 18, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing a loud disturbance from outside about 1:30 a.m., police said.
An 18-year-old man was shot to death Saturday while on the front porch of a residence in Chatham on the South Side.
A resident of the home found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing “a loud disturbance” from outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported. Area detectives are investigating.
