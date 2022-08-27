The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Man found shot to death in Bridgeport

Circumstances of the incident are unknown, but detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in Bridgeport early Saturday.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in Bridgeport.

Matthew Roosevelt Mack, 26, was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.

