Man found shot to death in Bridgeport

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound Saturday morning in Bridgeport.
Matthew Roosevelt Mack, 26, was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head, Chicago police said.
Circumstances of the shooting were unknown, but detectives were investigating the death as a homicide, according to police.
