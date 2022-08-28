Person found fatally shot in South Austin

A person was found fatally shot early Sunday in South Austin on the West Side.
About 2:05 a.m., the person was found by officers in the 4900 block of West Superior Street with a gunshot wound to his neck, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died, according to police, who called the death a homicide.
A weapon was recovered. No one was in custody.
The Latest
A 50-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street in East Garfield Park.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
The complete area football schedule for the second week of the season.
Patrick Lynch, Irish immigrant who served in the Army, refinished and upholstered furniture, dead at 92
He dreamed of being an electrical engineer and took courses, according to his daughter, but needed to work because of the responsibilities of his growing family.
Man wasn’t exactly diplomatic when someone suggested he befriend someone he doesn’t like.