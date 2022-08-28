The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Person found fatally shot in South Austin

About 2:05 a.m., the person was found by officers in the 4900 block of West Superior Street with a gunshot wound to his neck.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found fatally shot early Sunday in South Austin on the West Side.

About 2:05 a.m., the person was found by officers in the 4900 block of West Superior Street with a gunshot wound to his neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died, according to police, who called the death a homicide.

A weapon was recovered. No one was in custody.

