Person found fatally shot in South Austin

A person was found fatally shot early Sunday in South Austin on the West Side.

About 2:05 a.m., the person was found by officers in the 4900 block of West Superior Street with a gunshot wound to his neck, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition, but later died, according to police, who called the death a homicide.

A weapon was recovered. No one was in custody.