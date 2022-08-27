Woman wounded on Red Line train among 11 shot in Chicago to start weekend; 4 killed

Four people were killed and seven others have been wounded in shootings since Friday evening across Chicago.



About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in East Garfield Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He died at Stroger Hospital.

Two hours earlier, Randal Wilson, 65, was standing near the front of a residence about 7:20 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood’s 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. He died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Early Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while on a front porch of a residence in Chatham on the South Side. A resident of the home found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing “a loud disturbance” from outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 87th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

A 26-year-old man was found dead a little more than an hour later in Bridgeport. He was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. Circumstances of the incident were unknown, but detectives were investigating the death as a homicide.

In non-fatal attacks, a woman was shot just after midnight Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. The 30-year-old was on the train about 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when a “verbal confrontation” began and someone opened fire, police said. She was shot once in the knee, but her condition was not available.

At least six other people have been shot since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

