Man fatally shot Glenwood man whom he wrongly believed put out a hit on a relative, prosecutors say

A man fatally shot a Glenwood man whom he erroneously believed had “arranged a hit” on his nephew last year, prosecutors said in court Sunday.

Isaiah Collier, 35, of northwest Indiana, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 22 shooting of Tyler Hawker, 26, Cook County prosecutors said.

Collier’s cousin and uncle were named as co-offenders in the case but haven’t been charged.

On the day of the murder, Hawker was smoking on a porch about 7:50 p.m. in the first block of Willow Lane in Glenwood when Collier’s cousin and uncle drove by in a Chevrolet Traverse, prosecutors said.

They picked up Collier from a nearby home, and surveillance video allegedly captured Collier grab a “dark object” from a Ford F-150 before getting into the back seat of the Traverse, prosecutors said.

The group headed in the direction of Willow Lane and parked a few blocks away. Video footage captured Collier and his uncle approach Hawker, who was still smoking a cigarette on the porch. Collier allegedly shot Hawker several times before he and his uncle fled in the Traverse, prosecutors said. Hawker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers recovered several shell casings and identified the Traverse via surveillance footage. Investigators later executed a search warrant on Collier’s home, where they allegedly found ammunition of the same make as that found at the scene.

Collier was pulled over by officers on Aug. 25 while he was driving the F-150, prosecutors said. He was taken into custody, and officers allegedly found a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and ammunition that also matched the make of some of the cartridge cases found at the shooting.

An analysis of the gun by the Illinois State Police crime lab confirmed it was the same weapon used in the shooting, prosecutors said.

Collier is currently on bond for an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Wednesday.

