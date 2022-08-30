The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park

Marcell Johnson, 30, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Dover Street when two people walked up and shots were fired, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park
A teen boy was grazed in the foot by gunfire Aug. 23, 2022 on the Northwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death late Monday night in Sheridan Park on the North Side.

The man, 30, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Dover Street when two people walked up and shots were fired about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Marcell Johnson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Chicago police release photos of red Jeep that hit 5-year-old boy in fatal hit-and-run in Edgebrook
2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards
Woman visiting Chicago is struck and killed by speeding Corvette ‘showing off’ with another Corvette, police and witnesses say
R. Kelly trial resumes Tuesday as prosecutors near end of their case
2 wounded in Stony Island Park shooting
Two R. Kelly accusers tell their stories on the stand, corroborate Kelly’s abuse of ‘Jane’
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_30_at_6.32.41_AM.png
Crime
Chicago police release photos of red Jeep that hit 5-year-old boy in fatal hit-and-run in Edgebrook
Taha Khan had walked out the front door of his home in the 6300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
2 men seek help at fire station after being shot in Back of the Yards
The men, 19 and 31, were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
R. Kelly walks into the Daley Center for a hearing in a child support case on March 6, 2019 in Chicago.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly trial resumes Tuesday as prosecutors near end of their case
R&B star Kelly’s trial has featured testimony from three women who allege they were sexually abused by the singer as minors.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Zesty barbecue burgers can be topped with white cheddar, pepper jack, smoked Gouda or provolone cheese.
Recipes
Menu Planner: Spice up your day with zesty barbecue cheeseburgers
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I know what my brother-in-law did, and it sickens me
Reader has been avoiding husband’s brother since learning that he molested his sister when she was young.
By Abigail Van Buren
 