Man fatally shot in Sheridan Park

A man was shot to death late Monday night in Sheridan Park on the North Side.

The man, 30, was standing on the sidewalk in the 4600 block of North Dover Street when two people walked up and shots were fired about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was hit in the chest and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Marcell Johnson by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody.

