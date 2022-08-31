1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and five other people were injured by gunfire Tuesday across Chicago.



A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue in Roseland. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About four miles north in West Chatham, a 29-year-old man was critically wounded around 7:20 p.m. while in a car in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man was critically wounded on the West Side about half an hour earlier. The man, whose age is unknown, was in the 4000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the back, abdomen and arm about 6:50 p.m., police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital.

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The 21-year-old was walking in the 2400 block of West 71st Street when a passenger of a dark sedan opened gunfire about 10:15 a.m., police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

At least two other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago. Both people, a 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

