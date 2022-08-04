13-year-old boy dies days after being shot during attempted robbery in Woodlawn
The teen was among four to five people who were trying to break into a parked car in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street when the owner fired at them, police said.
A 13-year-old boy died days after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Woodlawn on the South Side.
The teen was among four to five people who were trying to break into a parked car about 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 62nd Street on July 29, Chicago police said.
When the owner of the car — a 32-year-old woman — confronted the group, one of the suspects pointed a gun at her, police said. The woman pulled out her own gun and fired a shot.
Dion Young, 13, was struck in the neck and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He died of his injuries Tuesday.
Police said the woman had a concealed carry license.
