14-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in Lawndale

A 14-year-old boy was charged with trying to carjack a man in Lawndale.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Clark Street shortly after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from the 30-year-old man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police said. He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.

Court information for the teen was not available.