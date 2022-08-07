The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 7, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

14-year-old boy charged with attempted carjacking in Lawndale

The boy was arrested moments after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from a man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen boy was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 14-year-old boy was charged with trying to carjack a man in Lawndale.

The boy, whose name wasn’t released by police, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Clark Street shortly after allegedly trying to take a vehicle from the 30-year-old man Saturday in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago police said. He was charged with attempted vehicular hijacking.

Court information for the teen was not available.

