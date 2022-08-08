Woman found dead in Roseland alley

A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland neighborhood, police said.
She was located about 4:50 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said, but no other details were immediately available.
