Monday, August 8, 2022
Woman found dead in Roseland alley

The woman, whose age is unknown, was located about 4:50 p.m. Monday in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland neighborhood, police said.

She was located about 4:50 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said, but no other details were immediately available.

