Tuesday, September 13, 2022
8 people wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday

The attacks included three double-shootings.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Eight people were wounded by gunfire Monday in Chicago, including three double-shootings.

  • A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot early Monday while walking in Englewood on the South Side. They were in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue about 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove up and someone inside opened gunfire, Chicago police said. The younger teen was shot in the right leg and the 18-year-old was shot in the left foot. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.
  • About three hours later, a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Loretto Hospital on the West Side with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was brought to the hospital about 3:50 a.m. and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
  • Monday evening, two people were shot on the Near West Side. A woman, 27, and a 24-year-old man were outside in the 2100 block of West Adams Street about 6:40 p.m. when two people approached and opened fire, police said. The woman was shot in the leg and listed in good condition at Stroger Hospital, while the man was grazed in the leg and declined medical assistance.
  • About an hour later, two men, 51 and 24, were wounded in a shooting in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. They were in the 7100 block of South State Street about 7:45 p.m. when the older man was struck in the foot and the younger man was shot in the arm, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
  • A 20-year-old man was shot about an hour and a half later. He was arguing with a family member about 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when someone fired a gun, striking him in the foot, police said. He declined medical attention.

No arrests were reported in Monday’s shootings.

