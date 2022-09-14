The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
3 killed, 16 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — nearly half the victims from a mass shooting in Washington Park

Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when an argument broke out between two groups at the park.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot near a baseball field in Washington Park on Tuesday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 19 people were shot, three of them fatally, in Chicago Tuesday, nearly half of the victims wounded in a shooting at Washington Park on the South Side.

  • Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when gunfire erupted after an argument broke out between two groups about 7:45 p.m. at Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, according to Chicago police. More than 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene and crime tape surrounded a baseball diamond. No arrests were reported. A $15,000 reward was being offered for information about the shooting.
  • Late Tuesday, a man in his 20s was shot and killed in North Lawndale on the West Side. He was standing in the street in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue when someone began shooting about 11:10 p.m., police said. He was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
  • A 12-year-old boy was shot in the head about 40 minutes earlier while outside with an adult family member on the West Side, police said. They were in the 1800 block of West 21st Place about 10:30 p.m. when two people approached and opened gunfire. The boy was shot on the right temple and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
  • About 15 minutes earlier, two men were wounded by gunfire in Roseland on the South Side. The 23-year-old man and 60-year-old man were standing in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue about 10:15 p.m. when four men approached and one of them fired a handgun, police said. The younger man was shot in the lower abdomen and was transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The older man was shot twice in the back and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

At least six other people were wounded by gun violence Tuesday in Chicago.

