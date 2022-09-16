The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
8-year-old boy taken during carjacking in Chatham

About 4:50 p.m., the boy was sitting inside a a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An 8-year-old boy was taken during a carjacking Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.

About 4:50 p.m., the boy was sitting inside a a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside, Chicago police said.

The child has not been found and no arrests have been made, police said.

Area detectives are investigating.

