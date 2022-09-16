8-year-old boy taken during carjacking in Chatham
About 4:50 p.m., the boy was sitting inside a a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside.
An 8-year-old boy was taken during a carjacking Friday night in Chatham on the South Side.
About 4:50 p.m., the boy was sitting inside a a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside, Chicago police said.
The child has not been found and no arrests have been made, police said.
Area detectives are investigating.
2 Chicago cops charged after video allegedly contradicts their reports of Pilsen shooting. ‘They shot me for no reason.’
$9 million wrongful conviction payout for a 1991 murder case tainted by CPD detective who is married to a judge
Two men ‘looking for someone to shoot’ charged with seriously wounding 12-year-old boy on Near West Side
The Latest
Riot Fest Day 1: Descendents, Taking Back Sunday, Lucky Boys Confusion delight the crowds at Douglass Park
The festival got underway beneath sunny skies in Chicago.
Strapped to a broad pallet, the 2,500 pound chunk of bones and rock was wrapped in plaster to protect it on its trip from southern Missouri to the Field Museum Friday.
In Chicago, 65% of the doses administered to date have gone to white residents.
“I want to make sure I’m 100 percent when I do come back,” Anderson said Friday.
Titled “Nostalgia for My Island: Puerto Rican Painting from the Museo de Arte de Ponce, 1786- 1962,” it is the first show from the Puerto Rican museum to travel outside of the island and many of its 21 works have never been seen in the United States.