Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police

One man was killed and another critically injured in a Roseland shooting Saturday night, police said.
The two men stood on a front porch around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 113th Street when two men fired shots, according to Chicago police.
One man, 32, didn’t survive. He was shot in the back and head and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.
A 27-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
No one is in custody.
Police didn’t release further details.
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
Lightfoot urges ‘respectful’ celebrations following chaotic night of Mexican Independence Day revelry
The Latest
An unidentified man was killed after being shot in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.
A 19-year-old was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
The R&B star is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23.
His old pal feels hurt by the reversal of their original plan.