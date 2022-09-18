The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police

A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and head early Sunday morning. He didn’t survive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun-Times file photo

One man was killed and another critically injured in a Roseland shooting Saturday night, police said.

The two men stood on a front porch around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 113th Street when two men fired shots, according to Chicago police.

One man, 32, didn’t survive. He was shot in the back and head and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center, police said.

A 27-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

No one is in custody.

Police didn’t release further details.

