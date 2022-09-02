1 killed, 6 other people wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago

A woman was killed and six other people were wounded in shootings Thursday in Chicago.



The woman, 24, was sitting in a parked car in the 1600 block of West 79th Street when a red SUV drove by and someone inside fired gunshots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said. She was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center, where she died. A man, 30, standing next to the car was shot in the face. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A retired Chicago police officer was shot six times about 7:30 a.m. when he confronted a robber at an Englewood currency exchange, police and fire officials said. He was shot twice in the left thigh, once in the right thigh and three times in the abdomen. The retired officer, 60, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition. The shooting happened as a woman was opening the currency exchange in the 7100 block of South Wentworth Avenue, according to police. A robber walked up to the woman, and the retired officer approached and identified himself as working security. A gray Dodge Durango then pulled up, and shots were exchanged. The robber jumped into the SUV, and it sped off. It was not known if anyone in the SUV was hit.

A woman sitting on a front porch was shot in the chest when she was caught in cross-gunfire between two cars in North Lawndale on the West Side, police said. The woman, 37, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The shooting happened about 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Francisco Avenue.

At least three other people were injured by gunfire Thursday in Chicago, including a 41-year-old man critically wounded after he was shot in the torso around 2:20 a.m. in West Englewood.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

