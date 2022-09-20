The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Man killed, 9 others wounded by gunfire across Chicago Monday

A man, 30, died after he was shot in the neck and lower back while walking in Calumet Heights.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

A man was killed and nine other people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

  • A 30-year-old man died after he was shot while walking in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side. He was walking about 3:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when someone shot him in the neck and lower back, Chicago police said. He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.
  • Monday night, a 39-year-old man was shot about 8 p.m. in Seward Park on the Near North Side. He was at the park in the 300 block of West Elm Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was shot in the lower leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.
  • Early Monday, a 30-year-old man was shot while he exited a restaurant during a robbery in North Lawndale on the West Side. He was walking out of a restaurant about 3:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone inside a black Nissan truck fired gunshots, police said. The man was grazed in the face and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Two men from the Nissan truck also stole a purse at gunpoint from a woman sitting inside the 30-year-old man’s car. The men also tried to steal the vehicle, but fled the area in the Nissan truck.
  • About a mile away, two men were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon. A man, 20, was shot in the head and a 23-year-old man was grazed in the hand and lower body about 5:15 p.m., police said. They were standing in the 1200 block of South Keeler Avenue when someone started shooting. The 20-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The other man was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
  • About an hour and a half earlier, a 40-year-old man was shot in the head while inside his vehicle in Austin on the West Side. About 3:30 p.m., he was in the 5900 block of West Madison Street when someone inside another vehicle shot at him, police said. The man was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition.

At least four other people were injured by gunfire Monday in Chicago. No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.

Over the weekend, nine people were killed and 54 others were wounded by gunfire across the city, marking one of the most violent weekends of the year.

