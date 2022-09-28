1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday

One person was killed and five others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday.



A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said. The man, 30, was driving east in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots around 10:15 p.m., according to Chicago police. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours earlier, less than a mile away, two people were wounded. A 65-year-old man was leaving a store in the 3400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when he was shot in the left leg, police said. A 30-year-old man who was nearby was struck in the right leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.

At least three other people were shot across Chicago Tuesday.

At least four people were shot Monday in Chicago, including a 14-year-old boy seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting.

