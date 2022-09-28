The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Former longtime Chicago police officer faces federal indictment for alleged kidnapping, sex assault

James Sajdak, 64, pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Wednesday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Cox.

By  Jon Seidel
 Updated  
SHARE Former longtime Chicago police officer faces federal indictment for alleged kidnapping, sex assault
A Chicago Police star on the wall at Chicago Police Headquarters.

Former Chicago Police Officer James Sajdak was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Sun-Times file

A federal grand jury has indicted a former longtime Chicago police officer on a civil rights charge for an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in March 2019.

James Sajdak, 64, pleaded not guilty through his attorney during an arraignment Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Cox. The 29-year veteran resigned from the Chicago Police Department as a sergeant in April 2019, according to CPD.

“Sgt. Sajdak served the city of Chicago for over 30 years, and we look forward to confronting the evidence,” Timothy Grace, Sajdak’s defense attorney, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The one-count indictment against Sajdak contains few details, but it alleges the incident occurred March 5, 2019. Sajdak also faced a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by Tyshee Featherstone, a transgender female, alleging Sajdak sexually assaulted her the same day.

Featherstone’s complaint was settled in April 2020, records show. Her attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleged Featherstone was approached at Fifth and Cicero avenues by an officer, later identified as Sajdak, who asked “What was she doing here?” Sajdak allegedly told Featherstone she had no choice but to perform a sex act on him “because that’s what you do or you will go to jail.”

Sajdak allegedly ordered Featherstone into the front passenger seat of his police vehicle, and he allegedly then drove the vehicle to Kostner Avenue and Lexington Street. Sajdak allegedly ordered Featherstone to give him her phone number, said he frequented the area and that Featherstone would become one of his regulars.

Sajdak then allegedly closed the cover of his police computer, exposed himself and demanded that Featherstone perform a sexual act. Featherstone did so out of fear and was left in an alley by Sajdak, according to the lawsuit.

Featherstone spit what she believed to include semen into a bottle, and a friend took her to Rush Hospital, the lawsuit said.

That complaint also alleged that 44 complaints had been lodged against Sajdak as of 2019, and that the city in 1997 sustained a complaint against him involving the sale or possession of illegal drugs. The result was a 30-day suspension, the lawsuit said.

Sajdak was accused of harassment in a separate lawsuit filed by Geneva Perry, who alleged Sajdak pulled over her vehicle on Sept. 8, 2016, at St. Louis Avenue and Roosevelt Road and ordered her to follow him to Homan Avenue and Roosevelt. Sajdak then masturbated in front of her between their two parked cars, according to Perry’s lawsuit.

That lawsuit was settled in December 2019, records show.

Next Up In Crime
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre: First lawsuits filed, call attack ‘predictable and preventable’
Man shot by cop after allegedly breaking into CPD facility, aiming guns at officers, likely had a ‘mental health episode,’ his lawyer says
Man charged in 3 Loop attacks had failed to register as sex offender, police say
Highland Park Fourth of July parade victims who are suing: ‘This time it was our family, next time it could be yours’
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the US Capitol breach
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
The Latest
President Joe Biden (left) and Bob Parant, a Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, arrive at an event Tuesday at the White House on health care costs.
Washington
Medicare Part B fees next year will go down for the first time in a decade
The rare 3% decrease in monthly premiums is likely to be coupled with a historically high cost-of-living increase in Social Security benefits — perhaps 9% or 10% — putting hundreds of dollars into the pockets of millions of people.
By Amanda Seitz | AP
 
A rendering of a proposed residential building possible at Yorktown Center in Lombard.
Business
Old Carson’s in Lombard to be demolished, replaced by apartments
The plan to redevelop part of Yorktown Center would include a park as developers seek new uses for outmoded retail space.
By David Roeder
 
ANGELAAGUILAR.jpeg
La Voz Chicago
‘Ser mexicoamericana es un súper poder’, Ángela Aguilar
Es Ángela Aguilar, la hija de Pepe, la nieta de Antonio Aguilar y Flor Silvestre, la que actualmente forma parte de la nueva generación de artistas.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Alden Town Manor nursing home, 6120 W. Ogden Ave. in Cicero is one of the six facilities named in a lawsuit alleging the nursing home operator understaffed facilities, endangering residents.
Health
Suit accuses nursing home operator of intentional understaffing
The suit names six Alden facilities in Chicago and the suburbs.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic shoots as Utah center Rudy Gobert defends during a game last season.
Bulls
Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic handles trade rumors with a joke and a smile
Vucevic was the center of swirling trade rumors over the summer, but stayed in contact with the Bulls organization and was never really worried. Could that change come this February’s trade deadline?
By Joe Cowley
 