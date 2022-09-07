2 teens shot while inside garage in Calumet Heights

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday night while inside a garage in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were shot about 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street, Chicago police said.

The girl was shot multiple times in the legs and once in the hand, while the boy was shot multiple times in the legs, police said. Both were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition.

Officers located shell casings in an alley outside the garage, police said.

No arrests were reported.

