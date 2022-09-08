Police release photos of men wanted in fatal Humboldt Park shooting

Chicago police have released photos of three men wanted in fatal shooting of two men in Humboldt Park.
May 9, the two men were in the 1300 block of Luis Munoz Marin Drive about 3 p.m. when they were approached by three men who began firing shots at them, police said.
A 35-year-old man was struck in the head and body, and a 34-year-old man was hit in the chest, police said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6614, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
The Latest
Three-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle missed 49ers practice for the second-straight day Thursday after injuring his groin on Monday.
Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation.
Politician Sandrine Rousseau’s beef is that French men consume 59% more meat than women, and cattle farming is a notoriously climate-unfriendly practice.
She’s a single mom who accidentally crosses a crime boss and a mob of armed racists in the thoroughly entertaining action movie.
Through all of Las Vegas’ reimaginings, Newton has remained the constant, the last throwback to the days of the showroom and tuxedoed crooner with a big band.