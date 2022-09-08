Police release photos of men wanted in fatal Humboldt Park shooting

Chicago police have released photos of three men wanted in fatal shooting of two men in Humboldt Park.

May 9, the two men were in the 1300 block of Luis Munoz Marin Drive about 3 p.m. when they were approached by three men who began firing shots at them, police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the head and body, and a 34-year-old man was hit in the chest, police said. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6614, or submit an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

