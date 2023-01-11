Boy, 15, shot while walking in South Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon in South Lawndale on the West Side.
The teen was walking down the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of South Kildare Avenue when two people came out of an alley and shot him in the buttock, Chicago police said.
The boy was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.
No arrests were reported.
