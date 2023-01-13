Man fatally shot in Back of the Yards

A man was shot to death early Friday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
Chicago police said the 45-year-old man was discovered lying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front left side of his face in the 1700 block of West 45th Street about 1:40 a.m.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
